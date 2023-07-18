type here...
Preacher who claimed to have caught a witch in Gomoa arrested
Preacher who claimed to have caught a witch in Gomoa arrested

By Qwame Benedict
The preacher who claimed to have prayed and caught a witch in Gomoa in the Central Region has been arrested by personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

News went rife yesterday of a supposed witch who was caught at midnight by the preacher and her prayer warriors while they were having their usual midnight prayer.

According to the preacher, she was praying with some of her prayer warriors when she saw something black followed by an angel of the lord directing her to look in a certain direction and that was when she saw a bird which transformed into a human being.

The preacher speaking with the media alleged that after the bird transformed into a human being, she questioned her about her mission but she was silent. She(the preacher) ordered water which she prayed over and poured on the lady(witch) and it was at this point that she spoke out.

The preacher also claimed that the alleged witch said she had been tasked to ruin the life of one person in that neighbourhood but the prayers were too strong for her leading to her falling.

Well, in a new development, the preacher has been arrested and detained by the Ghana police for causing fear and panic.

The information from the police states that her comments about allegedly catching a witch could bring instability to the country hence her arrest.

She is due to make her first court appearance tomorrow.

    Source:Ghpage

