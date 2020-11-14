type here...
Preacher shares a story of how his son ended up in France without any documentation (VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
Preacher shares a story of how his son ended up in France from Germany without any documentation(VIDEO)
Johnson Suleman
Popular Nigerian preacher Johnson Suleman of the General-Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International has sent people thinking after sharing a shocking story with his congregation.

According to the preacher, one of his son who was in Germany was told by a preacher that he would be moving to France very soon.

His ‘son’ told the preacher he had no proper documentation that could take him to France but he was told by the preacher that he shouldn’t worry about it.

The preacher continued that his ‘son’ was asked to go to the German airport and join the queue at the boarding gate leading to France which he did and called the preacher.

He was in the queue when the officials were checking all documents but the prophet told him to go into the washroom and start praying which he did.

Some few minutes after praying the preacher asked him to come out only for him to reliase he has appeared at an airport in France.

Watch the video below:

What is your take on this story from the preacher?

