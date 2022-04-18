“She’s not pregnant” – 2Sure of Date Rush finally speaks after his wife disgraced him

- Advertisement -

2Sure of Date Rush has finally spoken about his wife, Lily Brown and the controversy surrounding his marriage and outside affairs.

Recall that 2Sure was seriously disgraced on live TV after his wife stormed the premises of TV3 during the reunion of Date Rush.

During her appearance, she alleged that she has been married to 2sure for close to 3 years now and they have a child together.

It was also revealed that 2Sure has two wives and not only one as he asserted following the humiliation from his first wife.

The controversy surrounding 2Sure of Date Rush fame has taken a new twist following the comments he made during his most recent interview with GHpage’s Abena Gold.

According to 2Sure, his wife is not pregnant contrary to the fast trending claims that she has taken seed.

The internet sensation also confessed that he pissed on himself after he saw his wife in the auditorium because he thought he was done with Lily Brown and never expected such a shocking turn of events.

Why would a married man join Date Rush in the first place if he respects his wife? 2Sure should be ashamed of himself and stop defending his mistakes.