“Sharp U-Turn”: Pregnant Ama Official goes back to school to write her WASSCE (VIDEO)

Latest social media sensation, Ama Official has been in the trends since her private videos was leaked by popular TikToker, Asantewaa after she came out to allege that, Kay Verli, a brother of Asantewaa has made his way with her body.

She became popular because of the leak video and decided to use it to her advantage as she started granting interviews to discuss further the affair she had with the male TikToker.

Along the line, Ama decided to quit school and focus more on Tiktok and influencing as according to her will be an easy and quick way to make money and fame.

In one of her numerous videos, she stated emphatically that she won’t go back to school to write her final exams as her focus is on something else.

However, i recent video spotted on instagram shows the teenage girl dressed in what appears to be a school uniform and about boarding a car to school.

The caption on the video read “all the best bestie” which makes us believe it was shot by a friend who is wishing the TikToker good wishes in her exams.

We are not privy to what might push this sharp u-turn back to education but we are happy to hear that.

