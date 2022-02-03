- Advertisement -

A young man has been left in shock after he heard his girlfriend had married another man just a few days after she left his house.

The young man shared his story when he appeared on Nhyria FM’s relationship program.

According to him, he has been leaving with his girlfriend for some years now at his base in Accra until the unfortunate thing happened.

He continued that everyone one in the area including his mother are aware of his relationship with the said woman.

Little did he know that his supposed girlfriend was planning and preparing to get married to another man.

He continued that she came around on Friday to braid the hair of some two people staying in their house but on Monday she asked for permission to visit her hometown.

Fast forward, she left on that day only to hear on Saturday that the lady got married to another man.

