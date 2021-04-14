Pregnant wife stabs husband to death over fried chicken

- Advertisement -

A pregnant woman identified as Blessing Emmanuel stabbed her husband to death after a disagreement between the couple.

The unfortunate incident is reported to have occurred at Ohoro Community in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state.

According to multiple reports gathered from eye witnesses, the deceased, Jonathan Otomi Umamode, aged 30 years, was stabbed in the chest on Sunday night with a knife by his wife.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe confirming the news told the media the suspect has been arrested and confessed to the crime.

According to a statement released by the police, the suspect indicated she did that out of anger.

“The suspect, who was later arrested is a mother of seven and pregnant with her 8th child, confessed to the crime and said she angrily stabbed her husband who she claimed did not take care of her and the children. That she had been taking care of herself and her kids; she sells fried chicken.

“On that fateful day, according to the suspect, her husband came and demanded she go home with him which she refused. She said the deceased gathered her fried chicken, doused it with kerosene and set it ablaze. She angrily used the knife in her hand to stab the husband in the heart and run away” The statement read.