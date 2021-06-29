type here...
Pregnant woman, 3 others die in gory accident on Kintampo road [Photo]

By Kweku Derrick
Four people have been reported dead after a Neoplan bus with registration number GR 5865, travelling from Kumasi towards Gushegu in the Northern Region, was involved in a gory accident at about 5:10 am on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Citi News reports the driver’s mate as saying the accident occurred when the driver failed to see a speed ramp ahead and drove straight into it.

The mate said the driver was distracted as he attempted to open a bottled drink whilst driving at top speed.

The deceased were 3 women, including a pregnant woman, and a man.

Photo of accident scene

The injured victims were sent to Kintampo North and South Government Hospitals respectively to receive emergency health care.

The Ghana Police Service, Fire Service, and the National Ambulance Service were at the scene to rescue the trapped victims.

Source:GHPage

