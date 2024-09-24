A lady has revealed that his brothers and their pregnant wife have been wrongfully arrested by the Police as part of the #ReoccupyJulorbi protesters.

According to the lady identified as Evangelist Winnie, she was informed that her brothers and the wife of one of his brothers had been arrested by the police during the protest.

She narrated that the three were coming from the 37 Hospital when they saw the protest and decided to stop and take pictures of the protest only for the police to add them to the arrested protestors.

Evangelist Winnie mentioned that the wife is 4 months pregnant and one of her brothers had an operation days ago and is currently on medication.

