Pregnant woman arrested for k!lling Momo vendor in his room

By Mzta Churchill

A pregnant woman has been arrested over the k! lling of Junior, the mobile money vendor who was k!lled in his room.

The information was given out by Junior’s relative when he spoke at the court premises recently.

Narrating the story, Junior’s father disclosed that the pregnant woman who has been arrested played a major role in the k!lling of their son.

According to him, Junior’s room was in such a way that if he did not open for someone to enter, nobody could do that.

He claims the lady went and knocked at the gate, while her colleagues hid around the premises.

After Junior noticed it was a lady who could be harmless, he opened the gate to find out what brought the woman to his house.

Sadly enough, before Junior could prevent things, the other male counterparts entered his room and attacked him, leading to his sudden demise.

