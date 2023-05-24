type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestylePregnant Woman cries out after 10 months of pregnancy but has no...
Lifestyle

Pregnant Woman cries out after 10 months of pregnancy but has no sign of labour

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A pregnant Nigerian woman is not in her happy moments. The woman is crying the loudest over labour despite being ten months gone.

In a video that has gone viral, the woman was spotted running down a staircase and doing some other experiences to fasten the labour but to no avail.

While sharing the video, she revealed that she was already 42 weeks pregnant yet with no sign of labour.

The clip has stirred emotions from other women who also recounted their experiences as pregnant.

This has got Users who came across her video penned down some words of encouragement to the pregnant woman.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

@maryjanechux

Yes Okechi did it for me ??

? Okechi – Adazion Ij

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Wednesday, May 24, 2023
    Accra
    broken clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    79 %
    2.6mph
    75 %
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News