Pregnant Woman cries out after 10 months of pregnancy but has no sign of labour

A pregnant Nigerian woman is not in her happy moments. The woman is crying the loudest over labour despite being ten months gone.

In a video that has gone viral, the woman was spotted running down a staircase and doing some other experiences to fasten the labour but to no avail.

While sharing the video, she revealed that she was already 42 weeks pregnant yet with no sign of labour.

The clip has stirred emotions from other women who also recounted their experiences as pregnant.

This has got Users who came across her video penned down some words of encouragement to the pregnant woman.

