A piece of sad news that has caught our attention emerging from Nsawam Hospital points out that a pregnant Ghanaian woman has died after some nurses on duty neglected her at the facility over fears of COVID -19.

In a further revelation on the issue, a Ghanaian Tweep claimed that the pregnant lady died because nurses at the hospital did not want to treat her because she was showing some signs of the coronavirus.

The social media user sharing the post of Twitter wrote;

“A friend lost his pregnant wife who was due for delivery at the Nsawam government hospital last week due to negligence because it’s alleged the woman was showing signs of covid19 and the nurses on duty abandoned her. I’m ready to assist Citifm for the details.

See screenshot;

The twitterian identified by the user name @Kingpuyol3 addressed to the Citi Breakfast show, the twitter user revealed what allegedly happened and said he’s ready to provide more details if Citi requests them.

There have been stories of some stigma being associated with those who test positive for the novel and deadly Coronavirus but this takes it to a whole new level. Too Bad!!!.