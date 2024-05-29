type here...
Pregnant woman found dead inside the bush; Sakawa guys ticked as the suspects behind the murder

By Armani Brooklyn
A yet-to-be-identified pregnant woman was found dead in a bush along Amaraku-Umudim Road in Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State in Nigeria.

The pregnant woman was found naked from the waist upwards. Her jean trousers were left unbuttoned.

Passersby discovered the deceased early in the morning on Tuesday, May 28.

The woman’s body showed no signs of blood or trauma.

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death or how she got to the bush have remained a mystery. Her identity also remains unknown

The discovery has caused tension in the community and locals are calling on the authorities to investigate.

