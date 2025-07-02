type here...
Pregnant woman involved in the k!lling of Momo vendors collapses at court

By Mzta Churchill

It is no news that “it is only where the old woman sat and ate her kenkey that the rubbish could be picked from”.

Gh Page made a publication about two Momo vendors who were killed for reasons best known to the killers.

Following their burial, numerous suspects were arrested, and have been to and from the court ever since they got arrested.

Today, June 2, the suspects made an appearance at the court, and shockingly enough, one of the victims who happens to be a pregnant woman collapsed.

It is yet to be known what caused the pregnant woman to collapse.

