GhPage Lifestyle Pregnant woman poisons her stepson to death because her husband loves him
Lifestyle

By Mr. Tabernacle
The Police in Ede, Osun State, Nigeria has arrested a 24-year-old pregnant woman identified as Mariam Musa for allegedly poisoning her three-year-old stepson.

The woman, according to information at hand poisoned her step son named Rokeeb Musa, because her husband cared more for the boy’s mother.

It is said the arrested committed this sinful act on December 26, 2020.

The five-month-old pregnant woman confessed while being paraded by the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, on Tuesday at the State Command, Osogbo.

The woman, a seamstress accused the husband of showing more love to the second wife because she had a male child while she (first wife) is yet to have a male.

“Greed and jealousy made me to kill the son of my husband’s second wife. She had a male child and I was not happy that our husband was showing her more care,” .

Detailing how she carried out her evil plan, the suspect said, Rokeeb, left his mother and came to her room on the day she committed the act, adding that she put insecticide in the victim’s mouth, which killed him.

Source:GHPAGE

