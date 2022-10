- Advertisement -

Greater Accra’s Presbyterian Boys has won the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz for the seventh time.

After an eventful final held at the KNUST, Presbyterian Boys won with a total of 50 points beating Prempeh College who placed second with 41 points, and Adisadel College who placed third with 32 points.

After months of intensive preparations, learning and competing with several schools Presbyterian Boys has come back stronger and better after losing to Prempeh College last year 2021.