Presbyterian Church Of Ghana declares 3-day fasting and prayers against economic hardship

Just like the Church Of Pentecost, the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has declared a three-day fasting and prayer for Ghana’s economic hardship.

According to the church, most economies around the world are facing economic difficulties and Ghana is not an exception.

In a statement released by the church, the Presbyterian church revealed its hopeful that the Lord will step in and put an end to these difficulties.

The statement issued on Thursday, November 10, 2022, indicated that in light of this the Moderator of the General Assembly, with the support of the General Assembly Council, has declared a three-day fasting and prayer from 28th to 30th November 2022 to fervently intercede for the wellbeing of Ghanaians.

“We encourage all congregations to set aside these days to pray for the nation.”

Even a person with alexithymia can feel Ghana’s present economic hardships.

It seems the country is on autopilot because despite Nana Addo claiming that he has the men prior to becoming the president nothing seems to be perfectly working.

The prices of food and fuel have skyrocketed and nothing shows there's going to be a reduction in them anytime soon.