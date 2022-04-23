- Advertisement -

According to Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, grade-a senior high schools, such as Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) and Wesley Girls’ Senior High School in Cape Coast, must be willing to take children with an aggregate of 20 or 25 and make them first-class pupils.

He claims that Grade A schools are the greatest places to send pupils with such high averages since they have the best professors.

“Teachers are protesting that pupils with an aggregate of 20 are being accepted,” the Bosomtwe politician said on Friday, April 22 at the University of Cape Coast.

“I had a nice chat with a very high-ranking official who contacted me one day and asked, “Why are you sending students with an aggregate of 22 to PRESEC?”

Sir, I believe PRESEC has one of the top teaching staff in the country.

“And he confirmed that PRESEC is his school and that they are excellent examiners. “They are the ones who are good to instruct kids with an aggregate of 25,” I said.

“The notion that students with an aggregate of 25 should not attend PRESEC perplexes me. They are students at Wesley Girls, where we have excellent teachers.”

“So, if Wesley Girls wants to prove to me that they are the greatest, they need to take these children with an aggregate of 20 and turn them around so that they can convince us that they are better than [other schools].”

“My experience, like the stories of many of you, is one of education and transformation, so we can’t turn our backs on the poor.” “There was a time when we were just like them.”