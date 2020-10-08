Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC) has emerged as the ultimate winners of the National Maths and Science Quiz 2020.

This year’s National Science and Maths Quiz came to an end today and the contest was a very competitive one.

The contest was between Kumasi-based Opoku Ware School, Accra-based Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC-LEGON) and Cape-Coast based Adisadel College.

Opoku Ware School(Owass) were the second runner up with 21 points and the first runner up were Adisadel College with 31 points.

Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC-LEGON) won the much coveted prize with 36 points.

President Nana Akufo Addo has congratulated Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School for emerging as winners of the National Maths and Science Quiz 2020. In a tweet he wrote;

“Congratulations to PRESEC Legon for emerging victors in the #NSMQ2020. Winning #6 makes them the undisputed kings of the competition. Thoroughly well-deserved, and I look forward to welcoming them to Jubilee House soon.”