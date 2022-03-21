type here...
Entertainment

Female Presenter confirms sleeping with a groom a night before his wedding

By Armani Brooklyn
Yaa Nicky
Angel FM presenter Yaa Nicky has dropped some terrible revelations while speaking on live radio.

According to unashamed Yaa Nicky, she slept with a groom the night before his wedding while she was one of the bridesmaids for the wedding.

Speaking with Ike The Unpredictable on Angel 96.1 Fm in Kumasi, Yaa Nicky additionally disclosed that she slept with the groom the night before the wedding and early in the morning before the D-day.

On the authority of Yaa Nicky, she doesn’t regret ever doing such and won’t hesitate to repeat the same thing in the future.

I don’t know what ladies of this generation want, how can you commit such an abomination and laugh over it on live radio like a trivial matter?

    Source:GHpage

