Former President John Agyekum Kuffuor and his wife have allegedly gone into self-isolation after being admitted at the University of Ghana Medical Center.

According to reports going viral on social media, the former first couple was admitted at the UGMC after one of their security personnel tested positive.

It’s believed they have gone into isolation as they await the results of their Covid-19 test.

However, the spokesperson of the former president of John Agyakum Kuffuor has come out to debunk the news going viral.

According to the spokesman, the couple is only testing at Peduasi lodge and not going under self-isolation.

Meanwhile, the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dnwah Akufo Addo is going under self-isolation for 14 days after one of the people in his inner circle tested positive.