type here...
GhPage News COVID-19: Former president Kuffuor and wife go into isolation
Source:GHPAGE
News

COVID-19: Former president Kuffuor and wife go into isolation

Avatar
By RASHAD
|
Theresa Kuffuor - John Agyekum Kuffuor
Theresa Kuffuor - John Agyekum Kuffuor
- Advertisement -

Former President John Agyekum Kuffuor and his wife have allegedly gone into self-isolation after being admitted at the University of Ghana Medical Center.

According to reports going viral on social media, the former first couple was admitted at the UGMC after one of their security personnel tested positive.

SEE ALSO: President Akufo Addo goes into 14 days self-isolation after being exposed to person with Covid-19

It’s believed they have gone into isolation as they await the results of their Covid-19 test.

However, the spokesperson of the former president of John Agyakum Kuffuor has come out to debunk the news going viral.

According to the spokesman, the couple is only testing at Peduasi lodge and not going under self-isolation.

SEE ALSO: ‘I should have died instead’ – Father of the late Kwadwo Wiafe of Despite Media weeps like a baby at his funeral (Video)

Meanwhile, the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dnwah Akufo Addo is going under self-isolation for 14 days after one of the people in his inner circle tested positive.

Previous articleDifference between ashawo, hookup & friends with benefit finally explained

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

President Akufo Addo goes into 14 days self-isolation after being exposed to person with Covid-19

Lizbeth Brown -
The president of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo has taken a 14-day precautionary self-isolation period.
Read more
News

Ghanaian lotto winner kills family of 5 whilst jubilating after winning GHC 1200

Taylor Junior Charles -
The joy of winning a lottery has led to the sad death of a family 5 which happened at Tegbi Vakpomda in...
Read more
News

Hajia4Real wrote a love letter to Wontumi in the name of suit- Ampaw

RASHAD -
Popular Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4Real has through her lawyers ordered the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Chairman Wontumi to apologize to her within 24...
Read more
News

Sir John dies along with sister and mother from coronavirus

Taylor Junior Charles -
According to recent reports, Mr. Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie famously known as Sir John died along with his mother and sister, who all...
Read more
News

Young man dies after packing bundles of cash belonging to an MP

Taylor Junior Charles -
A young man alleged to have been a member of a group who packed bundles of cash alleged to be belonging to...
Read more
News

Heartbreaking scenes from Sir John’s hometown as people throng in front of his house to mourn

Mr. Tabernacle -
The death of Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie popularly as known Sir John, former NPP General Secretary has come as a shocker to all...
Read more

TODAY

Sunday, July 5, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
74 %
7.7kmh
40 %
Sun
27 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
26 °
Thu
27 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Entertainment

Father of the late Kwadwo Wiafe weeps at his funeral

RASHAD -
Today was the final funeral rites of the Favorite Mc’s MC, Kwadwo Wiafe of Despite Media who died a few weeks ago
Read more
Lifestyle

Pastor caught red-handed attempting to sleep with a married woman

RASHAD -
A popular Nigerian pastor has been caught red-handed by the woman's husband and other relatives. The man of God...
Read more
News

Hajia4Real wrote a love letter to Wontumi in the name of suit- Ampaw

RASHAD -
Popular Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4Real has through her lawyers ordered the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Chairman Wontumi to apologize to her within 24...
Read more
Entertainment

Sad scenery as mother, Kwame Despite and others mourn Kwadwo Wiafe

Taylor Junior Charles -
Among the many celebrities that have passed within the last five weeks is Kwadwo Wiafe and the family, friends, and sympathizers mourn...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News