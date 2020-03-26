President Akuffo Addo frees 808 prisoners under amnesty

- Advertisement -

The president of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has granted amnesty to some 808 convict prisoners serving various terms including persons who have been placed on death row.

According to the statement released, the list includes prisoners who are first offenders totaling 783 who have served half of their sentences, as well as 11 seriously ill prisoners and three aged prisoners who are to be released outright.

The list also had some other seven people who are on death row who would now have their sentences commuted to life imprisonment; while four prisoners serving a life sentence will be commuted to twenty/20 years the definite term”.

See the breakdown below: