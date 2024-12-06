GhPagePoliticsPresident Akufo Addo Addresses The Nation Today; More Details
Politics

President Akufo Addo Addresses The Nation Today; More Details

By Mzta Churchill
The first gentleman of Ghana, president Akufo Addo would be addressing the country today.

In an official flyer sighted by Gh Page, the president has slated today, December 6 to address the nation.

Per the information stated on the flyer, the president would be speaking solely on the election which commences tomorrow, December 7, 2024.

It is noted that he would be speaking at precisely 6 pm, and it would be aired on his socials, GTV, among other news portals.

Meanwhile, Gh Page promises to update its avid readers on what happens next.

