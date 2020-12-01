H.E President Akufo-Addo in a video going viral is seen receiving $40,000 bribe from 2 visitors (we are told they are affiliated to a government official) who came to is office.

In less than a week Ghana goes to polls. But events coming up before the election is not the best.

In recent times, following the resignation of Martin Amidu from the office of the Special Prosecutor, Akufo-Addo has seen ‘no peace’ over corruption allegations.

According to Martin Amidu, Akufo-Addo is the mother serpent of corruption, a statement that sparked serious controversy across the country.

In our gatherings from footage obtained, Ahalji Abass is said to have sent a delegation to see Nana Addo and they were led to the president by Dr Agyei Bawuah, Ghana’s ambassador to the United States.

In his company, a woman and a man were introduced as wife and brother of the director of Urban roads, Alhaji Abass Awolu.

The man who went with the woman explained that their mission was to mediate on behalf of Ahalji Abass because people envy and want him to be sacked from his position.

After the visitors had long talks with the President, the man stood up with a brown envelope containing the amount of $40,000 and handed it over to Akufo-Addo.

NB: The $40,000.00 bribe, according to gatherings, is to cease the constant calls for the removal of Alhaji Abass Awolu from office as the director of Urban Roads.

