President Akufo-Addo finally reacts to the #Endsars brutalities in Nigeria

The wish of the people has been granted as President Nana Akuffo-Addo has finally reacted to the mass killing of innocent and peaceful protesters amid the #Endsars brutalities in Nigeria.

In multiple tweets by His Excellency, he condemned the act of violence which Nigerian citizens are using as a means to let their voices be heard. He said “Violence, be it on the part of the police or protesters, cannot be the solution”

“Violence, be it on the part of the Police or protesters, cannot be the solution. To the families who have lost their loved ones, I express my sincere condolences, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery. 2/2 #EndSARS“

Another tweet by the President he mentioned that he has spoken with Muhammadu Buhari, the incumbent President of Nigeria to help fight this brutalities that is messing the country up.

According to him, Muhammadu Buhari is ready and committed to end this as he has begun process that will lead to reforming the issue.

“I join all well-meaning persons in calling for calm, and the use of dialogue in resolving the #EndSARS impasse in Nigeria. I have spoken with President Buhari, who is committed to this end, and has begun the processes that will lead to reform. 1/2″

His tweets come after Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson, Nana Aba Anamoah, Kwame A-Plus, Bulldog, and many other people called on him to address the police brutalities in Nigeria