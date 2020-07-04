President Akufo Addo goes into 14 days self-isolation after being exposed to person with Covid-19

The president of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo has taken a 14-day precautionary self-isolation period.
This information was announced by the Ministry of Information in a press statement, explaining why the president had to take such a step.
In the press release, the president had to go into self-isolation after one person in his close circle tested positive for Covid-19.
ALSO READ: Carlos Ahenkorah & Mac Manu in ICU after testing positive for coronavirus
Read the full statement below;
ALSO READ: Sir John dies along with his sister and mother from coronavirus
The president has however tested negative but has been advised by doctors to take a two-week self-isolation period.