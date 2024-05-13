President Akufo-Addo grants Ghanaian citizenship to American Singer Stevie Wonder

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has granted Ghanaian citizenship to the acclaimed American musician and songwriter Stevie Wonder. Mr. Wonder, accompanied by his family, now holds dual citizenship in both the United States and Ghana.

During a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House, Stevie Wonder expressed his joy at receiving this honor.

He spoke of feeling a connection to Ghana, describing it as the place where he sensed his lineage and civilization began.

He thanked everyone involved and remarked that this marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his life, filled with gratitude for God’s blessings.

Stevie Wonder’s decision to permanently relocate to Ghana was made public in 2021, and he arrived in the West African country on Monday morning, May 13, 2024.

Hailing from Michigan, he demonstrated remarkable musical talent from a young age, mastering instruments such as the piano, drums, and harmonica by the age of 9.

Throughout his career, he has garnered 25 Grammy Awards, received an honorary award, and earned 74 Grammy nominations.