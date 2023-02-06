President Akufo-Addo, John Mahama prays for Christian Atsu amid Earthquake in Turkey

- Advertisement -

According to sadly confirmed reports from various Turkish media outlets, Ghanaian international, Christian Atsu and his Turkish teammates are currently trapped under rubble after an earthquake.

According to reports, the two players and two staff members were “taken out of the rubble,” but Atsu and Taner Savut, the club’s sporting director, are still unaccounted for.

A search and rescue effort is being conducted to try to locate the two. Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup of Yeni Malatyaspor is also said to be buried beneath the debris.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has added his voice to the fervent prayers Ghanaians are making for former Black Stars player Christian Atsu.

John Mahama said Ghanaians should continue to pray for the ex-Newcastle player after he was reportedly stuck under the bubble from a massive earthquake that hit Turkey today.

In a post on Twitter, Mahama said: “Let’s continue to pray for our brother, Christian Atsu, and his club director. The city of Hayat is in the region affected by the earthquake. Let’s continue to pray that God spares their lives.”

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has also expressed heartfelt condolences to Turkey following the massive earthquake that claimed many lives and reportedly trapped Christian Atsu under rubble.