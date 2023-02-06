type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPresident Akufo-Addo, John Mahama prays for Christian Atsu amid Earthquake in Turkey
News

President Akufo-Addo, John Mahama prays for Christian Atsu amid Earthquake in Turkey

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

According to sadly confirmed reports from various Turkish media outlets, Ghanaian international, Christian Atsu and his Turkish teammates are currently trapped under rubble after an earthquake.

According to reports, the two players and two staff members were “taken out of the rubble,” but Atsu and Taner Savut, the club’s sporting director, are still unaccounted for.

A search and rescue effort is being conducted to try to locate the two. Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup of Yeni Malatyaspor is also said to be buried beneath the debris.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has added his voice to the fervent prayers Ghanaians are making for former Black Stars player Christian Atsu.

John Mahama said Ghanaians should continue to pray for the ex-Newcastle player after he was reportedly stuck under the bubble from a massive earthquake that hit Turkey today.

In a post on Twitter, Mahama said: “Let’s continue to pray for our brother, Christian Atsu, and his club director. The city of Hayat is in the region affected by the earthquake. Let’s continue to pray that God spares their lives.”

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has also expressed heartfelt condolences to Turkey following the massive earthquake that claimed many lives and reportedly trapped Christian Atsu under rubble.

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 6, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    83 %
    2.9mph
    0 %
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News