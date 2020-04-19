President Akufo Addo lifts the Lockdown in Ghana after 3 weeks

After 3 weeks, the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah has lifted the partial lockdown in both in Greater Accra Region of Ghana and Greater Kumasi.

According to the president, the lockdown has achieved its purpose by allowing the authorities to trace COVID-19 victims and to ensure massive testing.

Nana Addo, however, revealed that the ban on gathering in Ghana is still active. Meaning holding religious services, parties, funeral, etc are still banned.

The borders of Ghana are still closed to outsiders as the pandemic rages on, according to the president.