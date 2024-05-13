President Akufo Addo is more handsome than Tinibu- Medikal

The ongoing beef between Ghanaians and Nigerians has escalated to an extremely problematic level.

The beef has moved to another level far from music, as presidents for both countries have been dragged into the beef.

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has caused a stir online after comparing President Akufo Addo and Nigeria’s president, Tinibu.

Medikal, who plays a role in this ongoing beef took to his official X, formerly Twitter account to greet his followers.

The rapper went on to remind his followers that all jokes aside, president Akufo Addo is more handsome than Nigeria’s president, Tinibu.