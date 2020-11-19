President Akufo-Addo orders IGP to ensure 24-hour protection for Martin Amidu

President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed the Inspector General of Police to provide former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu immediately with 24-hour police protection, Ghpage gathers.

The former Special Prosecutor Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu has claimed in an interview with Citi FM there are threats on his life following the release of his analysis on the Agyapa transaction.

According to him; “he tried to call Kan Dapaah, he didn’t pick it and I got a former national security advisor to contact him and tell him that, and I know the persons involved, I can name them but I reserve it for the meantime.

I put my life for the republic of Ghana and the president will be responsible for anything that happens to me”.

“The intelligence is there and I called the minister of national security but he didn’t pick and I got a former national security advisor to speak to him and this fact is now known and I say that the president will be responsible for anything that happens to me,

Reacting to the claim, Presidential Spokesperson Euegene Arhin said: “The attention of the Office of the President has been drawn to claims by Mr Martin Amidu, the former Special Prosecutor, of threats made against his life since his resignation from office.

The President has, thus, directed the Inspector General of Police to provide Mr Amidu immediately with 24-hour police protection.

“The former Special Prosecutor is also encouraged to assist the police with details of persons who have made these threats against his life so that they can be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country”. Eugene Arhin said in a post in a Facebook.

