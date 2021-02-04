President Akufo Addo reelected as ECOWAS chairperson

The President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been re-elected as Chairperson of the regional political and economic union, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The ECOWAS in a statement issued on February 3, 2021 stated, “… The Authority calls on His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Republic of Ghana with the support of the Ministerial Ad hoc Committee on institutional reforms to lead a reflection on the issues and a report on this point be submitted to the ordinary session of the Authority to be held in June 2021”.

“To that effect, a consensus emerged from the heads of state and governments that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continues for a second term as Chair of the ECOWAS Authority to oversee the implementation of the reforms.”

“The heads of state and governments expressed sincere appreciation to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chair of ECOWAS Authority of heads of state and governments for his leadership in steering the affairs of the community.”

Akufo-Addo’s was elected as Chair of the Authority of Heads of States and Governments, ECOWAS, took place in Niamey, capital of Niger at the 57th ECOWAS Summit held in September 2020.