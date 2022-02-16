type here...
“Sell the MacBook and PS5 to set up a business” – Ghanaians react angrily to E-LEVY video ad shared by Nana Addo

By Albert
Ghanaians have expressed collective disapproval against the passing of the Electronic Levy Tax, known as the E-Levy, after President Akufo-Addo had shared an ad on social media.

The ad was shared by the president where he was encouraging Ghanaians to support the government’s agenda of introducing E-LEVY.

Per the content of the video, a gentleman was not able to get a job after completion of university due to the unavailability of opportunities.

The video sought to explain the benefits Ghanaians will enjoy if they allow for the E-LEVY to be passed; jobs will be created and there will be available opportunities for all.

Well, the part of the video that incurred additional wrath of Ghanaians was where the gentleman owned a PS5 and a MacBook.

Many could not understand why a person with MacBook and PS5 would not sell them to set up a business. Or perhaps, where did the person get the funds to purchase such items if he was indeed broke and unemployed.

These were some of the questions Ghanaians posed to the president after the video was shared. Many insisted that E-LEVY was a bad tax that should not be allowed to be passed.

The ad shared by president Akufo-Addo did more harm than the intended good effect it was supposed to have on Ghanaians.

