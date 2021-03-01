President Akufo Addo takes first COVID-19 vaccine

- Advertisement -

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, with his wife Rebecca led the COVID-19 vaccination process.

At an opening event for the vaccination process at the 37 military hospital, the first gentleman of the land, as earlier indicated, led by example and initiated the process by taking the first shot.

With representatives from the clergy, health professionals and the commander of the 37 military hospital, all in attendance at the ceremony, the President debunked all conspiracy theories about the vaccine and maintained that it is a step in the right direction.

Brig Gen Nii Adjah Obodai in his address reiterated that the President by taking the very first dose of the vaccine prior to it being rolled out throughout the country will help put to bed all conspiracies about its effects.

Furthermore, President Akufo also added that it was important for him to set a great example by being the first to be vaccinated.

He stressed that as much as every citizen is entreated to get vaccinated, the populace should not slack but continue to follow the COVID protocols.

”The vaccination exercise will take place in March in health facilities and other designated places near you. The vaccinator will inform you when to come for the next dose. If you feel unwell after receiving the vaccine, please report to the nearest health facility. The coronavirus vaccine is an addition to the existing protocols,” a commercial from the Ministry of Health playing in the background said.