President Akufo Addo Unveils A Statue Of Himself

The president of Ghana, president Akufo Addo has unveiled a statue of himself.

The president toured the Western Region recently to engage with the residents of the aforementioned Region.

During his tour in the Western Region, the first gentleman decided to pay a courtesy call at the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital.

Following his visit to the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital, president Akufo Addo decided to unveil a statue of himself in the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital.

This has caused a mixed reaction across social media platforms.

