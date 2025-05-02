type here...
Politics

President Kuffour first got 39% but later won so I will also win 2028 election- Bawumia

By Mzta Churchill

Former vice president, Dr. Bawumia has said that he has high hopes in winning 2028 elections.

READ ALSO: Stop feeling sorry for yourselves, I know we can come back- President Akufo Addo tells NPP members

The former vice president said this when he was speaking at the NPP’s “Thank You” tour which was recently held in Kumasi.

Dr. Bawumia has said that while people are pulling his legs and think he can never become president in Ghana, he saw things from a positive perspective.

The former president has said that he believes history will repeat itself in the 2028 general election.

According to him, former president, President Kuffour lost in his first attempt to become the president of Ghana.

He revealed how the former president got 39% votes in his first attempt to become the president of Ghana.

READ ALSO: Lady cries out as she becomes the first person in her family to graduate

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

When he approached the former president, Dr. Bawumia said that he was told the former president was mocked at when he first lost in his first attempt.

He said president Kuffour told him he turned a deaf ear to all the negative things people said about him.

While he was advised to sweep his dream of becoming a president under the canopy, president Kuffour, according to Dr. Bawumia still competed and finally won to become the next president of Ghana.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Stop feeling sorry for yourselves, I know we can come back- President Akufo Addo tells NPP members

Lady cries out as she becomes the first person in her family to graduate

GhPagePolitics

TODAY

Friday, May 2, 2025
31.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

Photos of Ama Serwaa’s kidnappers

Ama Serwaas kidnappers 2

Police rescues Ama Serwaa & other victims

Ama Serwaa and IGP Yohunu

More videos of Nigerian kidnappers torturing Ama Serwaa

Ama Serwaa

Groom & friends arrested for killing wife during a foursome

Couple crying woman
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways