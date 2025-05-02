President Kuffour first got 39% but later won so I will also win 2028 election- Bawumia

Former vice president, Dr. Bawumia has said that he has high hopes in winning 2028 elections.

The former vice president said this when he was speaking at the NPP’s “Thank You” tour which was recently held in Kumasi.

Dr. Bawumia has said that while people are pulling his legs and think he can never become president in Ghana, he saw things from a positive perspective.

The former president has said that he believes history will repeat itself in the 2028 general election.

According to him, former president, President Kuffour lost in his first attempt to become the president of Ghana.

He revealed how the former president got 39% votes in his first attempt to become the president of Ghana.

When he approached the former president, Dr. Bawumia said that he was told the former president was mocked at when he first lost in his first attempt.

He said president Kuffour told him he turned a deaf ear to all the negative things people said about him.

While he was advised to sweep his dream of becoming a president under the canopy, president Kuffour, according to Dr. Bawumia still competed and finally won to become the next president of Ghana.