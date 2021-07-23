President Kuffour made you rich – Captain Smart to Kennedy Agyapong

- Advertisement -

Renowned broadcaster Captain Smart is still on the case with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and has revealed to the whole world how the politician and businessman made his money.

According to Captain Smart, the member of parliament for Assin Central has always been bragging of owning houses around the country forgetting that Nana Addo who is the President of the country doesn’t have that.

He continued by saying that when people started spreading rumours that Kennedy was a cocaine dealer, he defended him because he knew how the politician got the money he has always been bragging about.

Captain Smart revealed that fmr President John Agyekum Kuffour during his tenure awarded him a contract to supply air conditions to all government offices around the country.

He went on to disclose that the contract was worth 80 million and that was how Kennedy became a rich man in the country.

Watch the video below:

Captain Smart went a notch higher to mention the name of one woman saying she is alive and knows a lot about Kennedy Agyapong but he won’t share any more information on him again.

The presenter has made it clear that some big men in the country including fmr. Prez Kuffour have called to advise him not to mind Kennedy Agyapong.