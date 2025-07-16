President Mahama and his vice have not called me since I was beaten- Hawa Koomson cries out

Former Member of Parliament, Hon. Hawa Koomson has expressed her disappointment in the president and his vice; president Mahama and Naana Jane respectively.

Speaking in an interview after she was being assaulted at the Ablekuma North rerun, Hawa Koomson gave a blow-by-blow account of what happened.

The Member of Parliament claims she did not go to the polling center to attack anyone, however, to be prepared for anything that came her way, she had to go armed.

She noted that, after there was violence, she tried to defend herself and by the time she realized, she had been assaulted.

Hawa Koomson disclosed that, following her ordeal, neither the president nor his vice president has picked up a phone to call her to check up on her.