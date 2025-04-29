type here...
President Mahama donates his first 6 months salary to chronic patients as he launches Mahama Cares program

By Mzta Churchill

The first gentleman of Ghana, President Mahama has donated his first 6 months salary as the president to some chronic patients.

The president officially launched his “Mahama Cares” program earlier today, April 30, 2025.

Speaking during the launch, the president said “I want to encourage corporate Ghana, businesses, the mines, the banks, and all the other companies, that this Ghana Medical Trust Fund is coming to your clients who save their monies in your banks or do business with you. Some of them are even your own staff”.

Adding that “So, as part of your CSR, if you give anything, consider that you are giving to your own staff or customers”.

The president encouraged all corporations in Ghana, saying that “I would like to encourage all corporations in Ghana, both private and public, to at the end of the year, donate some portion of their annual CSR to Ghana Medical Fund because it is going to do a lot of good to the country.”

