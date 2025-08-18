President Mahama grants 998 prisoners amnesty- Is Nana Agradaa now a free bird?

The first gentleman of Ghana, President Mahama has granted amnesty to 998 prisoners according to the information gathered by Gh Page.

The information was made known via a released communique signed by the spokesperson of the president who doubles as the minister, government communications, Felix Ofosu Kwaakye.

It is disclosed in the communique that following Article 72(1) of the 1992 constitution, the president decided to grant 998 prisoners amnesty.

According to the communique, “President John Dramani Mahama has, upon the recommendation. Of the prisons service council and in consultation with the council of state and by article 72 (1) of the constitution granted amnesty to 998 prisoners out of a total of 1014 recommended”.

The communique goes on to state that among the 998 released prisoners, 787 are first time offenders, 87 are death sentence to be commuted to life imprisonment, 51 are life sentences to be commuted to 20 years definite term, 33 prisoners are seriously ill, 36 are over 70 years irrespective of offence, 2 are nursing mothers and 2 are petitions.