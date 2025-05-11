type here...
President Mahama Has Made Ghana Hard- Nana Boakye

By Mzta Churchill

NPP’s organizer, Nana Boakye has sold himself at a low cost to locust merchants.

The politician has stated that the first gentleman of Ghana, President Mahama has made Ghana extremely hard.

The politician disclosed this during an interview on Peace FM, which Gh Page monitored.

According to Nana Boakye, the president, even though has not been in office for a long time, has woefully failed.

Among the numerous points Nana B raised to buttress his assertion, what he hinted at most is that the president has made many Ghanaians lose their jobs.

According to him, the president promised to make the life of the ordinary Ghanaian better should he win power, however, after winning, he has turned against the people.

