President Mahama is behind Hawa Koomson’s assault because he has the same hat the guy was wearing- NPP communicator

By Mzta Churchill

An NPP communicator known as BenGarzy has said that he is optimistic that the first gentleman of Ghana, President Mahama is behind the assault of former Member of Parliament, Hawa Koomson.

Speaking in an interview, the NPP communicator gave two reasons why he believes the president is behind Hawa Koomson’s assault.

Firstly, Begarzy said that it has been days since Hawa Koomson was assaulted and the president has not made any statement about it yet.

He added that, even though many people might have something that looks the same, the president having the same hat as the man who assaulted Hawa Koomson is questionable.

When asked to retract his statement, Bengarzy stated that he wouldn’t because what he has noted are good evidence enough.

