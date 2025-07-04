President Mahama knows nothing about Nana Agradaa’s sentence- Captain Smart reveals

Confident Ghanaian media personality Captain Smart has said that Ghanaians should dispel the fallacy implanted in their minds that President Mahama is behind Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Tupac’s sentence.

Captain Smart’s comment came following the sentence of the controversial woman of God, who has become a topic of online discussion.

Reacting to the issue, Captain Smart stated that pieces of information gathered by him had it that the first gentleman of Ghana, President Mahama had a hand in Nana Agradaa’s arrest.

The media personality refuted such claims and asked all and sundry to sweep it under the carpet.

According to Captain Smart, Nana Agradaa’s predicament has nothing to do with the president, revealing that the woman of God’s actions have led her to where she is now.

Captain Smart noted that, Nana Agradaa has numerous court cases, however, what stands tall among them all is the one that occurred in 2022.

The media personality noted that, in 2022, Nana Agradaa was reported for money-doubling fraud by her church members who became her prey.