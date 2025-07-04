type here...
Entertainment

President Mahama knows nothing about Nana Agradaa’s sentence- Captain Smart reveals

By Mzta Churchill

Confident Ghanaian media personality Captain Smart has said that Ghanaians should dispel the fallacy implanted in their minds that President Mahama is behind Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Tupac’s sentence.

Captain Smart’s comment came following the sentence of the controversial woman of God, who has become a topic of online discussion.

Reacting to the issue, Captain Smart stated that pieces of information gathered by him had it that the first gentleman of Ghana, President Mahama had a hand in Nana Agradaa’s arrest.

The media personality refuted such claims and asked all and sundry to sweep it under the carpet.

READ ALSO: Ogyaba is the most powerful pastor in Ghana- Afia Schwar

According to Captain Smart, Nana Agradaa’s predicament has nothing to do with the president, revealing that the woman of God’s actions have led her to where she is now.

Captain Smart noted that, Nana Agradaa has numerous court cases, however, what stands tall among them all is the one that occurred in 2022.

The media personality noted that, in 2022, Nana Agradaa was reported for money-doubling fraud by her church members who became her prey.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

I am not bothered- Angel Asiamah reacts to Nana Agradaa’s sentence

Ogyaba is the most powerful pastor in Ghana- Afia Schwar

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Friday, July 4, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Over 10 land guards killed during a land dispute clash

Dead Landguards

I went to my boyfriend for him to sleep with me every day- 13-year-old girl who beats her mother says

I am not bothered- Angel Asiamah reacts to Nana Agradaa’s sentence

My husband and I are criminals – Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa and Angel Asiamah 1

Baltasar Ebang Engonga sentenced to 18 years imprisonment?

Baltasar Ebang Engonga
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways