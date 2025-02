President John Dramani Mahama has ordered full-scale investigations into alleged ghost names in the books of the National Service Authority formerly NSS.

It was revealed that some 81,885 ghost names were suspected to be in the system of the authority.

This came up after a head count of active National Service personnel showed that there was a huge shortfall of the numbers being given to the Ministry of Finance for payment of allowance.

Read the full statement from the Presidency: