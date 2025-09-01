type here...
Politics

President Mahama removes Chief Justice Torkono from office

By Mzta Churchill

The first gentleman of Ghana, President Mahama has reportedly removed Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkono from office.

The shocking news was made known to the public via a communique released from the office of the president.

It was stated in the communique that “President John Dramani Mahama has, in accordance with Article 146(9) of the 1992 constitution removed the chief justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Eaaaba Sacket Torkono from office with immediate effect”.

According to the communique, “This follows receipt if report of the committee constituted under article 146 )6)59 inquire into a petition submitted by a Ghanajan citizen, Mr. Daniel Ofori. After considering the petition and the evidence, the committee found that the grounds stated misbehavior under article 146(1) and had been established and recommended her removal from office”.

- GhPage
