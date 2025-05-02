President Mahama sacks Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital CEO

The president of Ghana, President John Mahama has relieved the CEO of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Prof Otchere Addai-Mensah of his duties.

A close source claims the CEO of Komfo Anokye was sacked following a meeting with the minister of health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

According to a close source, the minister of health lauded the CEO of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for his commitment.

The dismissal per report is to take effect within the shortest possible time as plans are far advanced towards his replacement.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be known what triggered the dismissal of the hardworking CEO.