type here...
Entertainment

President Mahama should be blamed for the helicopter crash, Sunsum bone bi Di n’akyi- NPP’s Benghazi

By Mzta Churchill

NPP’s communicator known popularly as Benghazi has fired a shot at the first gentleman of Ghana, President John Dramani Mahama.

Benghazi has stated that if there is anyone to be blamed for the happenings in Ghana, then it is the president of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview, Benghazi stated that he has realized that “Sunsum b)ne” follows the president of Ghana.

In buttressing his assertion, Benghazi shared that anytime John Mahama becomes the president, strange things happen in Ghana.

He recounted how late President John Evans Fiifi Attah Mills mysteriously died when John Mahama was just a vice president.

He also revealed that the president should be blamed for the recent helicopter crash.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Bawumia was happy about the helicopter crash- Kevin Taylor alleges

Fante Comedy & Mamprusi Comedy- Ghanaians react after Fante Comedy said Bawumia’s call gave him good treatment in cells

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, August 19, 2025
23.7 C
Accra

Also Read

Married man perishes in an accident alongside his sidechick

Western Region Accident

President Mahama grants 998 prisoners amnesty- Is Nana Agradaa now a free bird?

Cheating wife dies inside boyfriend’s room

Cheating wife

I will attack President Mahama till I die- Fante Comedy vows after release

Male workers cry and accuse their chinese boss of engaging them at their backsides

Crying male workers
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways