President Mahama should be blamed for the helicopter crash, Sunsum bone bi Di n’akyi- NPP’s Benghazi

NPP’s communicator known popularly as Benghazi has fired a shot at the first gentleman of Ghana, President John Dramani Mahama.

Benghazi has stated that if there is anyone to be blamed for the happenings in Ghana, then it is the president of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview, Benghazi stated that he has realized that “Sunsum b)ne” follows the president of Ghana.

In buttressing his assertion, Benghazi shared that anytime John Mahama becomes the president, strange things happen in Ghana.

He recounted how late President John Evans Fiifi Attah Mills mysteriously died when John Mahama was just a vice president.

He also revealed that the president should be blamed for the recent helicopter crash.