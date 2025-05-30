President Mahama’s long convoy to Kintampo causes stir

President John Dramani Mahama’s visit to Kintampo in the Bono Region on Thursday as part of his ongoing Thank You Tour has ignited a flurry of reactions online—this time, not over his speech, but the scale of his arrival.

The president, who is fresh off his 2024 general election victory, stopped at the Kintampo College of Health, where he addressed a cross-section of Ghanaians, including students, traditional leaders, statesmen, and ordinary citizens.

As expected, his remarks touched on national unity, gratitude, and progress, but a specific acknowledgement struck a chord: his appreciation to public transport drivers and the GPRTU for their role in reducing transport fares.

While the president’s message was well-received in the auditorium, it was the video of his grand entrance into Kintampo that stole the online spotlight.

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi’s Kwadaso Agric-Nzema mansion

The footage, which is now trending on social media shows a 19-car convoy snaking into the township, escorted by sirens and security personnel.

The convoy video has since stirred mixed reactions among Ghanaians online.

While some have praised the security and ceremonial protocol befitting a sitting president, others questioned the scale of the convoy, labelling it excessive and symbolic of governmental waste.

“19 cars? For one man? In this economy? Come on,” one user wrote under the viral video.

Others highlighted the irony of thanking drivers for reducing fares while showcasing what they saw as a display of government extravagance.

“He just thanked drivers for reducing fares, then came in with enough cars to start a car rental service,” another user quipped.

READ ALSO: I have about 100 houses in Kumasi