His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has wished Samini on his 39th birthday with some kind words.

On social media the president shared a beautiful photo of the musician and warmly wished him a Happy Birthday.

He also used the opportunity to thank him for the massive support he showed the NPP during their campaign period.

Nana Addo wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday, @samini_dagaati. Thank you for all your support. God bless. #Kpoyaka,” .