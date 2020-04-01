President-Nana-Akufo-Addo-coronavirus-test-results-out

- Advertisement -

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana has tested for the coronavirus (COVID19) a day to his birthday.

After several tests run on him he tested negative for the virus. This has brought some sought of relief to the general public.

Dr. Patrina Takyi-Ankrah, the personal physician for the president broke the news to the general public after the results of his tests were finally out.

Dr. Takyi in an ddress to the press on Wednesday, April 1, said the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo also tested negative for the disease.

Dr. Takyi Ankrah also said close family relations of the president and all 99 staff at the presidency have also tested negative for the disease.

“On the day before the president’s birthday, we tested him and the first lady and his daughters and all the staff of this household and I am happy to announce that all the tests came back negative,” she said.

She added that the tests were done based on a policy that all top officials and frontline workers dealing with issues regarding COVID-19 in the country be screened themselves.

Dr. Takyi further in her address explained that President Akufo-Addo despite having meetings on a daily basis was not using the nose mask because he is observing the stated precautionary protocols including hand washing and social distancing.

Its a good news. Looking forward that all the Minsters and MP’s will follow suit the presidents line.