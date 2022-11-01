type here...
You’re a greedy bofrot – Efia Odo tells Nana Addo

By Qwame Benedict
Efia Odo - Akufo Addo
Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo who has on countless expressed her disappointment in the current president of the and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has once again lashed out at him. 

According to her, the president is to blame for the current economy crisis the country is currently going through.

During the President recent state address last Sunday she tweeted under the video and called the President names. 

“You caused this chaos you greedy bofrot.”

See the post below:

In a speech that was broadcast nationwide, President Akufo Addo outlined his administration’s strategies for reviving the economy.

The impacts of the nation’s current economic crisis are being felt by many Ghanaians.

The challenge is evident from the continuing local currency devaluation, rising inflation, and decline in other macroeconomic indices.

However, the President repeated his optimism that the conclusion of the government’s ongoing negotiations with the IMF would support the recovery of the economy in his speech to the nation last night.

He also advised reducing imports and maintaining the 30% pay cut for all public servants as strategies to stimulate the economy.

    Source:Ghpage

